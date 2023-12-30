Science/technology

Sputnik praises Vietnam’s home-grown AI apps

Russia’s news agency Sputnik has lauded the launch of Vietnamese-developed apps as a positive signal, demonstrating the efforts of domestic technology units .

Russia’s news agency Sputnik has lauded the launch of Vietnamese-developed apps as a positive signal, demonstrating the efforts of domestic technology units to gradually reduce reliance on foreign products and improve the accuracy of information containing Vietnam’s historical and cultural values.

apps-5410.jpg
ViGPT on website (Photo: VinBigdata)

Sputnik noted that in 2023, OpenAI's ChatGPT has made waves in the global technology market, triggering a race to conquer generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) among nations and lobal tech giants.

Despite English-language data sources producing the world's largest language models, these models may not fully comprehend or accurately reflect the cultural intricacies and context of the Vietnamese people, leading to inaccuracies. This presents a notable challenge for AI research units in Vietnam.

Recent developments confirm that Vietnam is not an outlier in this trend, evidenced by the introduction of a series of AI products. Notably, Gen AI models like FPT Gen AI, PhởGPT, and Zalo AI have been recently unveiled, it said.

On December 27, VinBigdata, a subsidiary of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup, officially launched the ViGPT app, a Vietnamese counterpart to ChatGPT, in Ho Chi Minh City.

Sputnik commented that this move aligns seamlessly with the Vietnamese Government’s directions, especially in light of the Ministry of Information and Communications' recently issued plan outlining a target for Vietnam to possess at least one Large Language Model (LLM) platform in Vietnamese by 2025.

The plan underscores the significance of studying, developing and applying Vietnamese LLM, considering it a crucial and meaningful task. The Vietnamese LLM will leverage knowledge and curated training data specific to Vietnam, offering cost-effective solutions for residents, businesses and organisations to develop new apps, the newswire added.

