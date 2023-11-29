Speed limit of 4-lane expressways with divergent investment to rise to 90km/h

The Ministry of Transport asked relevant units to promptly review four-lane expressways with divergent construction investment to increase the maximum speed to 90 kilometers per hour.

Particularly, the Ministry of Transport required the Directorate for Road of Vietnam, Vietnam Expressway Bureau, Transport Construction Investment Management Authority and project management boards to promptly review four-lane expressways with divergent construction investment for automobiles, comprising two lanes on each side, to increase their speed limit to 90 kilometers per hour.

According to the Ministry of Transport, some expressways with four-lane divergent construction investment for automobiles, comprising intermittent emergency stopping lanes have been invested and put into operation with a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

Based on standards for expressways, traffic design and regulations in the divergent construction investment phase announced by the Vietnam Directorate for Road in June 2022, the four-lane expressways allow a maximum speed of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

In order to ensure the synchronization of traffic management, enhance investment effectiveness and promote socio-economic development, the Ministry of Transport assigned the units mentioned above to review the projects that have been exploited or are ready to operate towards lifting the speed limit to 90 kilometers per hour.

Under the requirements of the Ministry of Transport, the relevant units have to report the review results before December 31, 2023.

After receiving the reports, the Ministry of Transport will consider directing the investors of expressways with divergent construction investments to adjust the transport plans or essential technical solutions and traffic signs to meet the requirements of the speed limit increase as the projects are put into exploitation.

The Ministry of Transport said that the expressway construction and investment projects have been completed and put into operation with a speed limit of 60-80 kilometers an hour comprising expressway sections of Cao Bo - Mai Son, Trung Luong - My Thuan, Mai Son – National Highway 45 - Nghi Son, Nha Trang - Cam Lam and Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet.