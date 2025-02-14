Special mechanism on construction materials to be applied for key projects

A special mechanism for construction materials will be applied to key transportation projects, including Long Thanh International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3.

A government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 13 had a working session with the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province on the supply of construction materials for key transportation projects in the locality.

As reported, the demand for construction stone serving Long Thanh International Airport, the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 will reach approximately 15 million cubic meters in 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha conducts an on-site inspection at the interchange of Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and the T1 road connecting Long Thanh International Airport.

Specifically, the Long Thanh International Airport project alone will need about 4.9 million cubic meters of construction stone. To ensure the project progress, the investors have requested Dong Nai Province and relevant agencies to expedite procedures for extending and increasing production capacity to supply construction materials in early March 2025.

Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai Vo Tan Duc stated that the locality has reached an agreement with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to adjust investment licenses for stone mining projects based on the registered volumes submitted by investors.

These adjustments will be completed by February 18, 2025, and efforts will continue to resolve difficulties in mining operations under the special mechanism aiming to supply materials for these projects in March 2025.

In his concluding speech, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha instructed the Ministry of Transport to consolidate the material demands of the projects for submission to the Prime Minister and ensure accurate monitoring of registered demand data.

Additionally, he also directed the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to instruct relevant units in the completion process of procedures for capacity expansion and extension of stone mining operations. Besides, it is important to establish a task force with additional participation from relevant ministries to facilitate implementation.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha also approved to add the Long Thanh International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 projects to the list of projects eligible for a special mechanism, and assigned the Ministry of Transport to complete necessary procedures for submission to the National Assembly.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha led a working delegation to conduct an on-site inspection at the interchange of Component Project 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and the T1 road connecting Long Thanh International Airport.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong