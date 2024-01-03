Some 400 websites blacklisted for legal violations

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has announced a "Black List" of 403 websites with signs of law violation in 2023.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has announced a "Black List" of 403 websites with signs of law violation in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Some of the websites are xoilacchamtv.com; xoilacchamtv.org; 7mvi.com; bongdalu4.com; 7mss.com/7m-livescore/; ibet888.win; 868vip.life; soikeongon.com/ty-so-7m-pt6; lienketcacuoc.com; 1bong.net; gamezek.com; sun6.win; ee77.club; bongvip.com; Macao 99.club; game69.biz; bong88.bio; viva88.net; tradeftmbitcoin.com; telacoinaz.com; lazadae13.com; play.go88.net.

According to the Government’s Decree 70/2021/ND-CP dated July 20, 2021, advertising service dealers, advertising publishers, and advertisers shall not cooperate with the websites blacklisted by the MIC and named on the ministry’s portal.

Apart from gambling and betting-related websites, the list also includes many websites that illegally broadcast and violate copyright of sports programs. Users frequently visit these websites instead of using officially licensed content viewing services.

Besides the Black List, the MIC also publishes a list of websites with verified content (White List). According to MIC’s Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, brands and businesses are encouraged to advertise on websites in the White List.

First launched in March 2023, the White List included 301 electronic newspapers and magazines; 1,381 general electronic information pages, 953 social networks that were licensed with full information about licensing agencies, license numbers, licensed units, managing agencies as well as website domain names.

Publishing the Black List and the White List is one of MIC’s solutions to strengthen management over online advertising.

In 2022, the department announced 171 websites with signs of law violation.

VNA