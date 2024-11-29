Some 100 journalists and editors in HCMC receive training in digital skills

Approximately 100 journalists and editors based in Ho Chi Minh City participated in digital skills training held by the Vietnam Journalists Association and the Google News Initiative.

The Vietnam Journalists Association in collaboration with the Google News Initiative today ran a training program focused on digital skills for reporters.

The training session aims to empower journalists with the ability to leverage Google's digital platforms to conduct comprehensive information searches.

During the training session, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of VietnamPlus Newspaper journalist Nguyen Hoang Nhat taught reporters how to leverage Google Trends to find information on digital technology platforms.

According to journalist Nguyen Hoang Nhat, in news production, reporters seeking to cover emerging topics or data-intensive subjects lacking current information may turn to Google Trends for assistance in gathering news and obtaining reference materials. Furthermore, Google can offer suggestions for fresh news ideas, perspectives, and news values to journalists.

However, he said that despite the rise of digital technology, traditional media outlets continue to be the most trustworthy sources of news. By leveraging digital tools, journalists can stay relevant and innovative in this new media landscape.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy