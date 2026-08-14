Vietnam’s exports to New Zealand post strong growth

According to the Customs Department, two-way trade reached US$844 million in the first half of 2026, of which Vietnam’s exports to New Zealand totaled US$399.7 million, up 18.8 percent year-on-year, while imports stood at US$444 million.

Although trade turnover remains modest, Vietnam’s goods exports to New Zealand have recorded strong growth, highlighting considerable potential for further expansion in the market.

Processing cashew nuts for export at Nguyen Thong Co., Ltd. in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Customs Department, two-way trade reached US$844 million in the first half of 2026, of which Vietnam’s exports to New Zealand totaled US$399.7 million, up 18.8 percent year-on-year, while imports stood at US$444 million.

Electronics, garments and agricultural products remained Vietnam’s major export categories. Phones and components led the list at US$98 million, up 7 percent year-on-year, followed by computers, electronic products and components at US$47.6 million, up 17.8 percent. Garments generated US$31.6 million, up 14.9 percent, while machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts brought in US$29.6 million, up 19.8 percent. Exports of Vietnamese agricultural, forestry and fishery products also posted strong growth.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that despite its relatively small size, New Zealand offers significant room for expansion and could help Vietnamese exporters diversify their markets. However, imported aquatic products are subject to stringent quality and food safety requirements, broadly comparable to European Union standards.

VASEP noted that from February 2027, tighter controls will apply to several aquatic product categories, including shrimp, lobster and ready-to-eat crab products, which will be subject to testing for Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. The association recommended that Vietnamese seafood businesses use the time available to review their quality management systems and update standards to meet New Zealand’s requirements.

The Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) also described New Zealand as a promising market, saying the country currently imports around US$1.23 million worth of Vietnamese cashew nuts per month, but the average import price is relatively high, reflecting strong demand for quality products in the retail and premium segments.

Apart from trade, Vietnam’s tourism sector is also benefiting from growing interest among New Zealanders. A survey of 2,300 New Zealanders conducted by the Asia New Zealand Foundation found that 39 percent expressed a desire to visit Vietnam, ranking the country behind Japan (66 percent), Singapore (44 percent) and Thailand (43 percent), but ahead of Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, arrivals from New Zealand increased 19.4 percent year on year in the first seven months of 2026. In July alone, arrivals from New Zealand rose 22.4 percent.

Vietnamplus