Software pilot program for residence declaration launched in HCMC

A software pilot program for residence declaration has been launched in Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital in HCMC’s District 5 on April 7.

The ASM software connected with the National database system on population is integrated with a variety of utilities to help medical facilities and accommodation units perform management effectively and strictly and support people to fill in personal information quickly, not showing documents for identity verification via the VNeID app.

The trial program will be run in Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, Sai Gon International Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, District 4’s Hospital, Bros and Subrise Boutique hotels from April 8 to May 5.

The ASM software is developed by the Center for Research and Application of Population Data and Citizen Identification of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security, contributing to improving the efficiency of state management of security and order and providing utility services for the people.