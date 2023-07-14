Social networks as effective tool to maintain social order in HCMC

The Security Team in the Staff Office of HCMC Public Security Department has turned social networks into an effective support tool for the police’s tasks.



Statistics reveal that in HCMC, there are around 22 million accounts on social networks like Facebook and Zalo, showing an important role of these platforms in helping people connect to one another, going shopping, updating socio-economic news.

When exploited smartly, these social networks bring about great benefits like the interactions between the municipal authorities and city dwellers during the Covid-19 pandemic lately.

Yet social networks themselves possess certain risks directly related to national sovereignty and social order. Many ill-intention people take advantage of social networks to post fake or distorted news to offend the reputation of organizations and individuals.

Aware of that, the police in some districts have created their formal Fanpage for propaganda tasks, aiming at updating precise news to the public. Unluckily, the popularity of these pages is still rather low as they are not professional enough, while the website admin task is inadequate and feedback receiving and handling are not as expected.

Therefore, HCMC Public Security Department has been proposed to establish an official Fanpage for each of its members to better perform necessary tasks in maintaining social order and security in the city.

Lieutenant Colonel Le Xuan Cuong, representative of the proposal team, said that this scientific research work of exploiting social networks in maintaining social security has proved its practicality and effectiveness on a large scale.

Since June 2020, this measure has been adopted in various districts. For instance, Tan Phu District Public Security Division received a report on a group who had prepared banners to serve mass gathering and demonstration purposes in the district. The local police immediately collaborated with military units here to timely stop these law violation activities.

Social networks also play the role of providing the community with the latest legal documents. HCMC Public Security Department has introduced 21 dispatches about the registration, operation, and management of an account, information posting methods, propaganda measures.

Till the end of 2022, HCMC Public Security Department operated 187 social network sites to post over 23,200 news pieces, attracting 4,7 million likes and 14.4 million views. The police have responded to 481,000 messages from the public related to administrative procedures and 4,800 messages to the security status.

Remarkably, social networks are not only a bridge between the police and the public but also an effective tool to fight against criminals. Thanks to these sites, police officers have been able to capture 98 subjects illegally using drugs, racing motorbikes on streets, organizing gambling events, trading fake merchandise, practicing usury.