Smokeless industry achieves impressive revenue in 2024

Revenue of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector in particular, and Vietnam in general, achieved positive results in 2024.

Particularly, Ho Chi Minh City's total tourism revenue for the year 2024 reached approximately VND190 trillion (US$7,575), an increase of 18.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023. This figure showed an impressive revenue rate, growing more than 1.3 times compared to 2019.

Entering the new year 2025, tourism businesses disclosed that they would continue developing and contributing positively to the "smokeless industry”.

Exploiting key markets

Mr. Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of the Board of Members of Saigontourist Group, said that one of the notable highlights of Saigontourist Group last year demonstrated a pioneering role in proactively organizing and participating in numerous large-scale international events in key markets such as organizing program that promote Vietnam's destinations in China; Vietnam - Europe tourism promotion; introducing Vietnam's destinations in Japan; and 30-year celebration of the Vietnam-Japan air route and so on.

In the Year of the Snake, Saigontourist Group set to maintain growth momentum, expand market share, focus on sustainable development, environmental protection, and community engagement.

Saigontourist Group will continue to accompany the development of tourism industry of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, and Vietnam in general, contributing to bringing the country into a new era of strong, civilized and prosperous development, strongly affirmed Mr. Pham Huy Binh.

Beyond Saigontourist Group, numerous travel agencies, restaurants, hotels and tourist areas in Ho Chi Minh City have also focused on attracting tourists from European countries, the Republic of Korea, China and other countries.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism indicated that the department has built a strategy of product development aligned with product promotion; conducted in-depth research on tourist preferences to suit each market segment.

Besides, the department has proactively enhanced the effectiveness of state management in tourism, create a healthy competitive environment for Vietnamese enterprises to improve the quality of their goods so as to develop tourism; implemented digital transformation, innovated information, promotion and tourism advertisement.

Creating highlights for products

Last year, Suoi Tien Theme Park was voted as one of the 12 leading attractive tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta.

At the same time, the unit has carefully prepared for 2025.

Suoi Tien Theme Park oriented its business development with many implementation plans, including the orientation to build unique and novel product packages as highlights for target customer groups. Specifically, There are MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencesand Exhibitions) tourism products combined with teambuilding, camping, career-oriented workshops and so on for group tourists.

As soon as Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) was put into operation, Suoi Tien Theme Park has just opened Suoi Tien Food Station restaurant right at National University Station to create more experiences for individual visitors such as custom journey options, membership cards with many priority benefits.

During the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, the unit has comprehensively renewed its landscape and upgraded a series of works to enhance experiences, such as new professional ticket offices, the Thien Dong - Ngoc Nu rapid slide system, the high speed roller coaster, especially, the combo ticket for Tet holiday allowing visitors to explore the beauty of traditional Tet, choose outfits suitable with the ancient time, participate in folk games, write wishes on small, colorful strips of paper and hang them on the branches of the bamboo tree.

Similarly, BenThanh Tourist has made a mark with "Tour of the Year" program- its high-end tourism products to create a unique tour of the unit.

Group of tourists on Ben Thanh Tourist’s European tour

As soon as Tour of the year 2024 - Northern Europe Tour, a journey to explore four countries Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark was officially run, it was highly appreciated by the customers, with regular departure schedules.

Promoting this success, BenThanh Tourist continued to launch Tour of the year 2025 - Southern Europe Tour, a route to the South of France, Spain and Portugal, passing through the most beautiful route in Southern Europe.

Thanks to its unique journey and special experiences, the Tour of the Year 2025 quickly attracted numerous travelers. Many customers chose to book the tour for their New Year vacation right after an event to launch the product organized by BenThanh Tourist.

The continuous success of the "Tour of the Year" products has strongly affirmed BenThanh Tourist's strategy of diversifying tourism products and expanding the company’s market share in the European travel market. At the same time, it also contributes to elevating the brand's position, associated with quality, professionalism and reliability, becoming a preferred choice for travelers.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Huyen Huong