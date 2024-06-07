SJC gold price US$165 per tael higher than global prices

The State Bank of Vietnam set the selling price of SJC-branded gold bullion at four state-owned commercial banks and the Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) at VND75.98 million (US$2,981) per tael at 10 a.m. on June 7, unchanged from the previous day.

SJC headquarters has been crowded with customers to wait for their turn to trade gold. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Accordingly, the four state-owned commercial banks (Big-4) comprising Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) together with Saigon Jewelry Company kept the selling price unchanged compared to the previous day at VND76.98 million (US$3,021) per tael, VND1 million (US$39.2) per tael higher than the SBV's selling price.

As of around 10 a.m. on June 7 in Ho Chi Minh City, Saigon Jewelry Joint Stock Company traded one tael of SJC gold at VND74.98 million (US$2,946) for buying and VND76.98 million (US$3,021) for selling.

At the same time in the capital city of Hanoi, Doji Group traded gold at VND74.98 million (US$2,946) per tael for buying and VND76.98 million (US$3,021) per tael for selling, remaining unchanged from the trading session of the previous day.

The price of 9999 gold rings on June 6 continued to stand still. Particularly, Saigon Jewelry Joint Stock Company traded gold rings at VND73.5 million (US$2,884) per tael for buying and VND75.1 million (US$2,947) per tael for selling. Besides, Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ) Company traded gold rings at VND73.5 million (US$2,884) per tael for buying and VND75.3 million (US$2,953) per tael for selling.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange platform on the morning of June 7 (Vietnam time) was listed at US$2,370.6 an ounce, down US$6 per ounce compared to the closing price of the last night in New York.

The currency conversion rate to Vietnamese dong was equal to approximately VND72.7 million per tael, approximately VND4.2 million (US$165) per tael lower than SJC gold. Meanwhile, the price of domestic gold rings was VND2.6 million (US$102) higher than the global gold price.

Amid the huge demand of customers in recent gold trading sessions at SJC Company and branches of four state-owned commercial banks in Ho Chi Minh City, the State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City branch reported a record high in the number of customers.

Currently, all units that are assigned to sell gold directly to people, especially state-owned commercial banks, have applied modern technology in the process of gold sales transactions from getting customer information, payment, delivery to invoicing by software.

Related News SBV rejects rumor about shortage of gold for sales

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong