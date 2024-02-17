SJC gold price increases before God of Wealth Day

Gold trading businesses are continuing to increase the gold price for selling and decrease the price for buying before the God of Wealth Day (the tenth day of the first lunar month).

At the trading session of 9:30 a.m. this morning in Ho Chi Minh City, the Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) listed SJC gold at VND76.1 million (US$3,103) per tael for buying and VND78.6 million (US$3,205) for selling, decreasing VND100,000 (US$4.1) for buying but increasing VND200,000 (US$8.2) for selling over the last transaction of yesterday afternoon.

Besides, the SJC sold its 9999 gold price at VND63.7 million (US$2,598) per tael for buying and VND64.8 million (US$2,643) per tael for selling, increasing VND200,000 (US$8.2) for buying and selling over the session yesterday.

At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Doji Group bought SJC gold at VND76.05 million (US$3,101) and sold the precious medal at VND78.75 million (US$3,211), decreasing VND100,000 (US$4.1) for buying and increasing VND200,000 (US$8.2) for selling.

The world gold price continues to recover at its benchmark of over US$2,000 per ounce, lifting domestic gold price in the morning of February 17 (the eighth day of the first lunar month of 2024) to consistently surge.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong