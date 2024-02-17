SJC gold price increases before God of Wealth Day

At the trading session of 9:30 a.m. this morning in Ho Chi Minh City, the Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) listed SJC gold at VND76.1 million (US$3,103) per tael for buying and VND78.6 million (US$3,205) for selling, decreasing VND100,000 (US$4.1) for buying but increasing VND200,000 (US$8.2) for selling over the last transaction of yesterday afternoon.
Besides, the SJC sold its 9999 gold price at VND63.7 million (US$2,598) per tael for buying and VND64.8 million (US$2,643) per tael for selling, increasing VND200,000 (US$8.2) for buying and selling over the session yesterday.
At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Doji Group bought SJC gold at VND76.05 million (US$3,101) and sold the precious medal at VND78.75 million (US$3,211), decreasing VND100,000 (US$4.1) for buying and increasing VND200,000 (US$8.2) for selling.
The world gold price continues to recover at its benchmark of over US$2,000 per ounce, lifting domestic gold price in the morning of February 17 (the eighth day of the first lunar month of 2024) to consistently surge.