SJC gold price exceeds VND78 mln per tael in new week's trading session

The prices of SJC gold bars and 9999 gold rings soared to a new peak in the trading session in the afternoon of December 25.

...

img-8227-9042jpeg-2187.jpg

At the trading session in Ho Chi Minh City at around 3 p.m., DOJI Group listed SJC gold price at VND77 million (US$3,153) and VND78 million (US$3,194) per tael for buying and selling respectively, an increase of VND1.2 million (US$49.03) for buying and VND900,000 (US$36.9) for selling compared to the trading session in this morning.

The new peak increased VND1.3 million (US$53.2) for buying and VND1 million (US$40.09) for selling compared to the last weekend.

At the same time, in the capital city of Hanoi, Saigon Jewelry, Silver and Gemstone Company (SJC) posted a buying price of VND77 million (US$3,153) per tael and a selling price of VND78.02 million (US$3,195), both increasing by VND1.1 million (US$45.01) compared to the trading session this morning.

Compared to last weekend, the new record increased VND1.3 million (US$53.2) for buying and VND1.1 million (US$45.01) for selling.

The price of 9999 gold rings also increased by VND100,000 (US$4.09) to VND200,000 (US$8.2) per tael.

The SJC 999.9 gold ring price was listed at VND62 million (US$2,534) per tael for buying and VND63.05 million (US$2,586) per tael for selling; meanwhile, the PNJ 999.9 gold ring price was traded at VND63 million (US$2,584) per tael for buying and VND63.15 (US$2,590) million per tael for selling.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

SJC gold price price of 9999 gold rings trading session

