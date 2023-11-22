SJC gold price exceeds US$2,978 per tael

The SJC-branded gold price has changed by domestic gold businesses for sometimes on November 22.

Each tael of SJC gold has increased at over VND72 million (US$2,978) for selling.

By around 3:00 p.m., the PNJ company listed the buying price at VND71.3 million (US$2,945) per tael and the selling price at VND72.1 million (US$2,986) per tael, increasing VND800,000 (US$33) for buying and VND900,000 (US$37) for selling compared to previous day in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, in the capital city of Hanoi, at the same time, the SJC company listed the buying price at VND71.3 million (US$2,945) per tael and the selling price at VND72.02 million (US$2,982) per tael, an increase of VND800,000 (US$33) for both selling and buying.

Apart from the price of SJC gold bars, domestic gold enterprises have adjusted to increase sharply the price of gold ring.

Accordingly, the price of SJC gold ring rose at VND59.75 million (US$2,469) per tale for buying and at VND60.75 million (US$2,515) per tael for selling, an increase of VND350,000 (US$33) for both selling and buying.

Similarly, the price of PNJ-branded gold ring was listed at VND59.7 million (US$2,466) per tael for buying and VND60.75 million (US$2,515) per tael for selling, surging VND350,000 (US$33) for both buying and selling.