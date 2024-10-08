SJC gold increases by VND1 million per tael on October 8

Domestic gold prices rose sharply by VND1,000,000 per tael despite the continued decline of global gold prices. 9999 gold rings have remained stable at the historic peak.

(illustrative photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the selling price of SJC gold from State-owned commercial banks, commonly referred to as the Big 4 including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, and BIDV was VND85 million per tael on October 8.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), Bao Tin Minh Chau Company, and DOJI Group in HCMC announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND83 million, and the selling price at VND85 million.

SJC’s 9999 gold ring was priced at VND82 million for buying and VND83.3 million for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) bought 9999 gold rings at VND82.6 million per tael and sold them at VND83.4 million per tael.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought 9999 gold rings at VND82.68 million per tael and sold them at VND83.58 million per tael.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,644.7 per ounce in the morning on October 8 (local time), equivalent to VND79.8 million per tael. It is VND5.2 million per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and VND3.78 million per tael lower than 9999 gold ring. Gold price in New York on the evening of October 7 was US$2,642.1 per ounce, down US$11.2 compared to the previous session.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh