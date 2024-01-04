The global gold price fell, resulting in a VND850, 000 (US$34.74) per tael drop in SJC gold price on January 4 to stand at VND75 million (US$3,065) per tael.

SJC gold drops by VND850,000 per tael on January 4.

At 4 pm on January 4, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) in HCMC announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND72 million, and the selling price was VND75 million, down VND500, 000 a tael for buying and selling compared to yesterday afternoon.

At the same time in Hanoi, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ)’s gold price dropped by VND500,000 to VND72 million per tael for purchases and VND800,000 to VND795.02 million per tael for selling.

SJC’s 9999 gold ring for buying was VND61.95 million and VND63 million for selling.

PNJ bought 9999 gold rings at VND62 million per tael and sold them at VND63.1 million per tael.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,046 per ounce in the evening on January 4, down US$12 compared to the previous transaction, equivalent to VND60.4 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND14.8 million per tael and also lower than 9999 gold by VND2.7 million per tael.

The U.S. Dollar Index (known as USDX, DXY) which is a relative measure of the U.S. dollar strength against a basket of six influential currencies, including the Euro, Pound, Yen, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Korner, and Swiss Franc was up 0.3 percent to 103.5, recovering from 101 at the end of 2023.

By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh