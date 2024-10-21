SJC gold bars, 9999 gold rings simultaneously bounce

Domestic gold prices have continued to bounce, of which the 9999 gold rings broke the new record to VND86.63 million (US$3,434) per tael.

Besides, the SJC-branded gold also surged strongly over the world gold price to nearly VND5 million (US$198) per tael.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday 21, the Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) and Doji Group simultaneously lifted the SJC-branded gold prices to VND86 million (US$3,409) per tael for buying and VND88 million (US$3,489) per tael for selling, increasing VND2 million (US$79) for both over the last weekend.

Similarly, the SJC-branded gold bullion was listed with an increase of VND2 million (US$79) per tael to VND88 million (US$3,489) per tael at the four state banks, comprising the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), the Joint Stock Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

The 9999 gold rings were also adjusted to surge. Accordingly, the SJC traded 9999 gold rings at VND84.7 million (US$3,355) per tael for buying and VND86 million (US$3,409) for selling, up VND870,000 (US$34.5) for both over the last weekend.

In addition, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed 9999 gold rings at VND85.63 million (US$3,395) per tael for buying and VND86.63 million (US$3,434) per tael for selling, up VND950,000 (US$38) for both.

Additionally, PNJ Company sold 9999 gold rings at VND85.4 million (US$3,382) per tael for buying and VND86.39 million (US$3,422) per tael for selling, increasing VND700,000 (US$28) for buying and VND690,000 (US$27) for selling.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price from Kitco on October 21 continued to rise to US$2,727.6 per ounce, up US$8 compared to last weekend’s trading session.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND83.4 million (US$3,306) per tael, about VND4.6 million (US$182) per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND2.8 million (US$111) per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong