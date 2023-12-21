Shrimp, fish see high output but lower export value

Vietnam earned around US$10 billion in revenue from seafood export every year. Although the output of shrimp and fish exports are quite optimistic but the export value has remained unchanged.

Illustrative photo

Speaking at a conference summarizing the seafood sector in 2023 hosted by the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on December 21, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Seafood Association Duong Long Tri said that the farmed shrimp output every year gains one million tons but the export turn-over value has only ranged from US$3.5 billion to US$4 billion.

Meanwhile, the previous output only reached 700,000 tons bringing the same value as the current time.

Therefore, it was important to review the processing solutions to increase the value of core products, thereby lifting the export turnover, added Mr. Tri.

According to the Directorate of Fisheries, 2023 was the third year that the seafood sector has implemented the Decision No.339 of the Prime Minister on approving the strategy for the development of Vietnam's fisheries by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 amid the global economic recession, difficulties on export orders, abnormal climate change, the yellow card warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) imposed by the European Commission (EC) and so on, the seafood sector has achieved a total exploitation and farming output of 9.2 million tons, an increase of two percent over 2022.

Although the output has been increased, the seafood export turnover is expected to gain over US$9.2 billion over the set target of US$10 billion.

In 2024, the seafood sector sets a target to expand the seafood farming area of 1.3 million hectares with a total seafood output of 9.22 million tons and an export turn-over of around US$9.5 billion.

Presenting some difficulties, Director of the Directorate of Fisheries Tran Dinh Luan said that the source of income from seafood has decreased and EC continued to warn the yellow card maintaining with seafood products exploitation and the import demand from markets has not been recovered and so on.

Regarding missions in 2024, Director of the Directorate of Fisheries Tran Dinh Luan said that it is essential to well organize the production linked with vertical and horizontal chains.

Accordingly, as for the seafood exploitation, the origin of products must be traceable and illegal exploitation must be prevented; exploitation must be consistent with resource reserves and ensure food safety from fishing vessels and fishing ports to the factory.

Concerning seafood exploitation management, Head of the Department of Fishing Vessel Management and Fishery Logistics Services under the Directorate of Fisheries Nguyen Van Trung said that it was necessary to complete an electronic diary software serving for traceability of seafood origins and strengthen inspection and supervision of the implementation of regulations on exploitation management in localities.

Digitalization of data is an important basis for fisheries management, administration and transparency. It is important to identify the output, exploitation resources, number of ships and workers going in and out the port to apply digital technology and management software, which is both effective and saving, added Mr. Trung.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong