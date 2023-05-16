Shop increase online sales amid poor purchasing power

At some traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City this month, the purchasing power was quite weak, decreasing by 40 percent-60 percent compared to before the Covid-19 epidemic.

Many small traders at An Dong Market in District 5, Ben Thanh Market in District 1, and Binh Tay Market in District 6 said that due to weaker spending growth, they didn’t earn enough money to pay for electricity, cleaning fees, taxes, and hiring staff.

To improve their sales, many small businesses have increased online sales, launched promotion programs, and participated in promotion programs organized by the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City. For example, at Hoa Hung market in District 10, some small traders have offered discounts ranging from 5 percent-30 percent for different items.

The Hoa Hung Market Management Board informed that from now until the end of 2023, there will be more consumer stimulus programs to revive purchasing power.