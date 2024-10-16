Business

Overseas remittances to HCMC in first nine months of 2024 hit nearly US$7.4 bln

SGGPO

In the first nine months of the year, the amount of overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached US$7.39 billion.

US$.jpg
Illustrative photo

Of which, about US$5.48 billion was sent through authorized remittance companies and US$1.91 billion was transferred through credit institutions.

Although overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the third quarter of the year were less than in the previous quarter, down by 4.1 percent, the total overseas remittances to the city in the first nine months of 2024 was estimated to reach 78.1 percent of last year's record high which was US$9.46 billion.

Deputy Director of State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh said that of the total amount, remittances from Asia still hold the largest share, accounting for 53.8 percent and increasing 24.1 percent over the same period last year, followed by remittances from Oceania, Americas and Europe.

Although overseas remittances in the third quarter of the year were less than in the first and second quarters, the set target of overseas remittances growth of 10 percent per year is feasible with this momentum.

The trend is associated to the higher growth rate of remittances in the last quarter of the year compared to previous quarters, added Deputy Director of State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Overseas remittances to HCMC the first 9 months of 2024 the third quarter of 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn