Law

Several new Government policies effective from January 2024

SGGP

The Government Office yesterday announced several new Government policies which are effective from January 2024.

giam-thue-3-3281jpg-7991.jpg
Several new Government policies including value-added tax reduction are effective from January 2024

Notably, amongst policies taking effect from January 2024 is the government’s Decree 82/2023/ND-CP amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Decree No. 120/2016/ND-CP on detailing and guiding implementation of certain articles of the Fees and Charges Law.

Fee payers must declare while paying fees and collecting fees monthly, quarterly, and annually. They can directly pay fees to organizations or the State Treasury in cash or pay through credit institutions, service organizations and other forms as prescribed by law. Competent state agencies specify the form of payment, period of declaration, payment of fees, and fees to suit each fee and charge.

Furthermore, the new regulations on private issuance of Government bonds according to the government’s amended Decree No. 83/2023/ND-CP will be implemented from January 15, 2024.

A number of articles of Decree No. 95/2018/ND-CP on issuance, registration, depository, listing and trading of Government debt securities on the stock market are also be supplemented. In particular, private bond market issuance is a method of directly selling Government bonds to each buyer or a commercial bank or a foreign bank branch will be selected as a distributor and payment agent for Government bonds.

The State Treasury developed a plan to issue the government’s bonds in an individual manner which was approved by the Ministry of Finance.

Another new policy is that value-added tax reduction by 2 percent from January 1, 2024 according to the government’s Decree 94/2023/ND-CP stipulating the value-added tax reduction policy following the the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 110/2023.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

issue the government’s bonds value-added tax reduction State Treasury

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn