Several new Government policies effective from January 2024

The Government Office yesterday announced several new Government policies which are effective from January 2024.

Notably, amongst policies taking effect from January 2024 is the government’s Decree 82/2023/ND-CP amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Decree No. 120/2016/ND-CP on detailing and guiding implementation of certain articles of the Fees and Charges Law.

Fee payers must declare while paying fees and collecting fees monthly, quarterly, and annually. They can directly pay fees to organizations or the State Treasury in cash or pay through credit institutions, service organizations and other forms as prescribed by law. Competent state agencies specify the form of payment, period of declaration, payment of fees, and fees to suit each fee and charge.

Furthermore, the new regulations on private issuance of Government bonds according to the government’s amended Decree No. 83/2023/ND-CP will be implemented from January 15, 2024.

A number of articles of Decree No. 95/2018/ND-CP on issuance, registration, depository, listing and trading of Government debt securities on the stock market are also be supplemented. In particular, private bond market issuance is a method of directly selling Government bonds to each buyer or a commercial bank or a foreign bank branch will be selected as a distributor and payment agent for Government bonds.

The State Treasury developed a plan to issue the government’s bonds in an individual manner which was approved by the Ministry of Finance.

Another new policy is that value-added tax reduction by 2 percent from January 1, 2024 according to the government’s Decree 94/2023/ND-CP stipulating the value-added tax reduction policy following the the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 110/2023.

Translated By Anh Quan