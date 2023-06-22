Several domains registered for individual brand names

Vietnam Internet Center informed that among the 3 new available top-level domains of AI.VN, IO.VN, and ID.VN for digital transformation purposes, the last receives the most registrations.



Accordingly, among 4,600 new application forms, the top-level domain for individual brand names ID.VN were chosen the most, with over 3,100 domain name registrations (accounting for 67.1 percent).

ID.VN is the top-level domain name for Vietnamese citizens to promote their personal image, products, or brand names on the Internet. IO.VN is for both individuals and organizations to introduce their digital applications, platforms, and services online. AI.VN is saved for individuals and organizations to use in AI-related activities and services.

Vietnam Internet Center said that in compliance with Circular No.20, issued on April 13, 2023 by the Finance Ministry, the registration fees for most top-level domain names of .VN decrease by 50 – 92 percent while the charge to maintain this suffix of .VN also drops by 30 – 33 percent.

This expense adjustment is to ensure a wider coverage of users so that citizens and businesses can easily own a national top-level domain name to use for their commercial purposes (online stores, brand name establishment).