Seminar seeks solutions for promoting transportation of goods through port

The event was organized by the People’s Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province in coordination with the Gemadept Joint Stock Company with the participation of many local and foreign enterprises in the field of seaport services, import, and export.

According to participants, it is necessary to identify the segment of goods transshipment, strengthen the port operation and capacity, form a logistics center, conduct the specialized inspection, and speed up inter-terminal and inter-regional transport in order to promote the transportation of goods through Cai Mep - Thi Vai port.