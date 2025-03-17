Section of Van Phong-Nha Trang expressway project to open to traffic on April 30

An inspection of the Van Phong-Nha Trang expressway project has been carried out to set out a plan for putting a section of 70 kilometers into operation on April 30.

Van Phong-Nha Trang expressway (Photo: SGGP)

The inspection was conducted by the Project Management Board of the Van Phong—Nha Trang expressway project, under Project Management Board 7 of the Ministry of Construction, in collaboration with relevant units.

According to Deputy Director of the Project Management Board of the Van Phong-Nha Trang expressway project, Do Duy Hung the examination aims to create a report of the road traffic safety evaluation and traffic organization plan to serve an acceptance of the 70 km road section, which is expected to open to traffic on April 30.

If the 70 km section of the Van Phong-Nha Trang expressway is opened to traffic early by April 30, it will connect with the five previously completed expressway sections, including Nha Trang-Cam Lam, Cam Lam-Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, and Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay, reducing travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to the north of Khanh Hoa Province, bordering Phu Yen Province, with a total length of 450 kilometers.

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh