Scammers create fake fanpage of "Run to Live 2025" tournament

Recently, several fake fanpages impersonating the “Run to Live” tournament have been created with fraudulent intentions, aiming to scam runners and steal their money.

The Run to Live 2025 Season 2, co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Thu Thiem Urban Development Management Board, has officially closed registration.

The tournament is expected to attract 10,000 people competing in events of five kilometers, ten kilometers and 21 kilometers. The official race is set to take place on March 9 at the Metropole Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

One of the fake fanpages of "Run to Live 2025" tournament

At this time, scammers have created fake fanpages of the “Run To Live” tournament pretending to be the official organizers with the intention of deceiving the running community.

These fraudulent pages are designed to look highly convincing, using unauthorized images, videos and information from previous seasons, leading many people to fall into the trap.

Victims have not only provided their personal information to these scammers but they have also lost money when paying for fake registration fees or transferring race BIBs for different distances.

The Run to Live organizing committee has issued a warning to the running communities nationwide about this scam.

All official race information is published exclusively on the website www.runtolive.vn and official fanpage https://www.facebook.com/runtolivevn.

Particularly, the organizers do not request money transfers to personal accounts or ask for private information of runners via messages.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong