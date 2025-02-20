Law

Scammers create fake fanpage of "Run to Live 2025" tournament

SGGP

Recently, several fake fanpages impersonating the “Run to Live” tournament have been created with fraudulent intentions, aiming to scam runners and steal their money.

The Run to Live 2025 Season 2, co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Thu Thiem Urban Development Management Board, has officially closed registration.

The tournament is expected to attract 10,000 people competing in events of five kilometers, ten kilometers and 21 kilometers. The official race is set to take place on March 9 at the Metropole Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

1000012555-9945-7826.jpg.jpg
One of the fake fanpages of "Run to Live 2025" tournament

At this time, scammers have created fake fanpages of the “Run To Live” tournament pretending to be the official organizers with the intention of deceiving the running community.

These fraudulent pages are designed to look highly convincing, using unauthorized images, videos and information from previous seasons, leading many people to fall into the trap.

Victims have not only provided their personal information to these scammers but they have also lost money when paying for fake registration fees or transferring race BIBs for different distances.

The Run to Live organizing committee has issued a warning to the running communities nationwide about this scam.

All official race information is published exclusively on the website www.runtolive.vn and official fanpage https://www.facebook.com/runtolivevn.

Particularly, the organizers do not request money transfers to personal accounts or ask for private information of runners via messages.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

fake fanpages fake fanpage of "Run to Live 2025" Run to Live 2025 Season 2

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn