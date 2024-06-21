Samsung pledges to contribute to Vietnam’s socio-economic development

In the coming time, Samsung pledges to always stand by Vietnam and make every effort to contribute to Vietnam's socio-economic development, said General Director Park Hark Kyu of Samsung Electronics Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives General Director Park Hark Kyu of Samsung Electronics Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received General Director Park Hark Kyu of Samsung Electronics Vietnam this afternoon in Hanoi.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Samsung's efforts and determination to do business in Vietnam, making positive contributions to export-import turnover and socio-economic development for many years. He welcomed and supported Samsung's plan to deploy its production and business activities.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister hoped that Samsung would continue to support Vietnam in further enhancing the capacity of domestic enterprises to participate more effectively in the supply chain and become partners in Samsung's ecosystem. He also urged Samsung to step up research and development activities, support start-up and innovation activities in Vietnam, and continue to consider Vietnam as a strategic production base, research and development, and production of key products for the international market.

PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam also welcomes comprehensive and effective cooperation with leading countries, economies and businesses, and partners in emerging industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and hydrogen including Samsung. He added that Vietnam hopes to receive comments and suggestions from businesses and investors to improve policies in line with international commitments and the conditions and circumstances of Vietnam.

Samsung Director Park Hark Kyu reported on the current situation and plans for Samsung's production and business activities in the coming time. He also discussed with leaders of the ministries and sectors at the meeting on Vietnam's investment environment and policies, especially in emerging fields and the direct power purchase mechanism. He expressed his hope and belief that Vietnam will continue to improve the business environment.

Samsung is currently the largest foreign direct investor in Vietnam, with a total registered investment capital of US$22.6 billion. In 2023, its revenue and exports reached US$65 billion and US$55.7 billion, respectively. As of March 2024, its revenue and exports reached US$ 17.2 billion and US$ 15 billion, respectively.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan