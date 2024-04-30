Saigon Hi-tech Park trying to commercialize technological research results

Several research results of young scientists in the Research & Development Center of Saigon Hi-tech Park have been successfully transformed into practical products.



The Research and Development Center of Saigon Hi-tech Park was established in 2004, focusing on the technologies of nano, semiconductor, precision mechanics, automation, biotechnology, and functional foods. There have been 17 national, ministerial, or city projects and over 100 grassroots-level one, plus 13 patents. 20 research results have been commercialized or had their technology transferred, including a flood monitoring system, Bio Urgo Spray – a wound dressing product, Mr. Five – a plant protection chemical, nano curcumin material, sunscreen pills, Akay rice variety.

One of the most prominent research result is the Silicon Carbide Pressure Sensor System, introduced in 2019 and still in use in 20 locations in Thu Duc City to monitor urban flooding so that traffic users can optimize their routes accordingly. All monitoring data are sent to the Smart Operation Center of Thu Duc City so that management units can timely understand the flooding status and adopt corresponding administrative measures.

Another important research result is in the medical field. In 2013, nano curcumin material was successfully researched, followed by its commercialization three years later. This product, with 10 percent of nano curcumin, has anti-inflammatory effects, detoxifies the liver and enhances its function, heals wounds, reduces damages to the stomach lining, reduces side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and supports treatment for cancer patients.

Dr. Trinh Xuan Thang, Deputy Director of the Research and Development Center, shared that his organization aims at incubating business members of the center and collaborating with other enterprises in commercializing research results.

Another goal is to transform itself into an international-standard research center in accordance with the project of the HCMC People’s Committee in December 2023. To fulfill this, the center has continuously formed partnerships with education institutes, businesses, and experts in researching hi-tech products. It wholeheartedly welcomes new research orders and piloting schemes for newly created technological products from academies and companies, particularly in the fields of microchips, integrated electronic circuits, and nano technology.

At present, the Research and Development Center has strong connections with Nguyen Tat Thanh University, HCMC University of Technology (Hutech), the Vietnam Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Natural Active Ingredients, Mediworld Co. Ltd, NANO JA Manufacturing and Trading Co. Ltd. in researching and applying research results in real life. These partnerships help to increase the success rate of transforming research results into useful products and services to serve the community.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thanh Tam