Russia reaffirms support for Vietnam's nuclear power development

Russia has affirmed its readiness to provide support to Vietnam in the advancement of its nuclear power program.

Ambassador G.S. Bezdetko

The Embassy of the Russian Federation, in conjunction with the Russian Trade Representative Office and the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Vietnam, held a press conference in Hanoi today to highlight the successful development of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the year 2024.

During the press conference, Ambassador G.S. Bezdetko underscored the profound significance of the traditional friendship and unwavering trust that characterizes the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Russia. He emphasized that these enduring bonds were forged during the challenging period of Vietnam's struggle for national liberation. Ambassador Bezdetko further highlighted the continued successful development of bilateral relations across diverse sectors.

The ambassador said that he is pleased with the positive development at many different levels of bilateral relations, including the highest level. In particular, the State visit of Russian President Putin to Vietnam in June 2024 created an important impetus for cooperation between the two countries in many aspects.

He also mentioned the Joint Statement and 15 documents signed during the visit; believing that these are impressive results, laying the foundation for further promoting Russia-Vietnam relations in the coming time.

Ambassador Bezdetko emphasized the significance of the official visit to the Russian Federation undertaken by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in September 2024. This visit included participation in the third meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, culminating in the successful conclusion of an agreement on enhanced cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

Ambassador Bezdetko underscored the importance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's attendance at the Expanded BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. He particularly emphasized the significance of the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Putin, which took place in a warm and trusting atmosphere and provided valuable strategic guidance for the future development of the Vietnam-Russia bilateral relationship.

The Russian Ambassador to Vietnam underscored the ongoing development of economic cooperation between the two countries, facilitated by the effective functioning of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation. A significant milestone is the development of a draft Comprehensive Plan for Vietnam-Russia cooperation until 2030, which outlines a strategic roadmap for enhancing collaboration in key sectors such as trade, investment, industry, energy, transportation, information technology, and education.

During the press conference, when questioned about cooperation in the field of atomic energy, with specific reference to Vietnam's renewed pursuit of the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan Province, Ambassador Bezdetko reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Russian Federation to supporting Vietnam's endeavors in the development of nuclear technology.

In response to inquiries from the press regarding the upcoming activities planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation at the end of January 2025, Ambassador Bezdetko stated that the foreign ministries of both nations are currently in discussions to finalize specific events. These events will include delegation exchanges, press conferences, roundtable discussions, art tours, and cultural exhibitions, all aimed at fostering closer ties between the two countries.

By Luu Thuy – Translated By Anh Quan