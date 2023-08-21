RON95-III gasoline price climbs to nearly VND25,000 per liter

The retail price of gasoline in the domestic market continued to surge with some products seeing an increase to nearly VND25,000 per liter, from 3 p.m. on August 21.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, although the world gasoline price during the past ten days slightly reduced, the US dollar uptrend impact has triggered the fluctuation in petrol prices. Therefore, the retail price of gasoline in the domestic market during the operation session this afternoon was adjusted up.

After the adjustment, the price of E5RON92 gasoline is VND23,339 per liter, an increase of VND517 a liter, and RON95-III gasoline is priced VND24,601 a liter, up VND608 a liter.

Besides, the price of kerosene was lifted to VND22,309 a liter, up VND420 a liter, the price of fuel oil 180CST 3.5S hit VND17,981 per kilogram, up VND313 a kilogram. On the contrary, the price of diesel oil 0.05S was slightly decreased to VND22,354 a liter, down from VND71 a liter.

The two ministries said that during the operation session, businesses have not been required to contribute to the petrol price stabilization fund. The ministries also decided not to spend the fund to reduce the prices of gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene.

From the beginning of the year, gasoline prices have been experienced 23 operation sessions, including 13 times of price increase, seven times of reduction and three times of unchanged price.