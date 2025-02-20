RON95 gasoline prices adjusted up for second consecutive time

Under the new pricing, E5 RON92 gasoline is capped at VND20,855 (US$0.83) per litre, an increase of VND257 from the previous rate, while RON95-III gasoline now costs VND21,331 per litre, also up VND257.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have announced adjustments to retail fuel prices, effective from 3:00 p.m. on February 20.

Under the new pricing, E5 RON92 gasoline is capped at VND20,855 (US$0.83) per litre, an increase of VND257 from the previous rate, while RON95-III gasoline now costs VND21,331 per litre, also up VND257.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05S) has slightly decreased by VND10 per litre to VND19,063. Kerosene has risen by VND40 per litre to VND19,513, while mazut (180CST 3.5S) has dropped VND183 per kilogram to VND17,596.

As in previous adjustments, the ministries decided not to use price stabilisation fund for any fuel products.

The most recent adjustment was made on February 13.

Vietnamplus