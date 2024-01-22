Romanian PM chairs welcome ceremony for Vietnamese counterpart in Bucharest

The visit, the first delegation exchange at the prime ministerial level between the two countries in five years, is taking place in the context of good development of the nearly-75-year-old Vietnam-Romania traditional ties and cooperation.

The welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Government leader Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the Victoria Palace.

During his stay in Romania, PM Chinh will hold talks and have meetings with the Prime Minister, the President, the President of the Senate and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania.

He will visit some Romanian localities and universities, attend the Vietnam-Romania business forum, receive representatives from the Romania-Vienam Friendship Association, and meet staff at the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community in the country.

The visit aims at deepening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, creating new driving forces to bolster bilateral collaboration across the fields of Romania’s strengths and in line with Vietnam's development needs such as agriculture, processing and manufacturing, and health care.

Besides, it is expected to strengthen business cooperation and lure investment in potential fields, contributing to boosting the Vietnam-European Union ties.

Romania was one of the first 10 countries in the world to recognize and establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam.

While holding the rotating presidency of the EU, Romania worked to push ahead with the negotiation and signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

The two-way trade hit US$425 million in 2022. As of the end of that year, Romania had five valid projects with total registered capital of US$1.56 million, ranking 42nd among the 143 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

