RoK’s fashion brand Nerdy wants to expand foothold in Vietnam

Street style fashion brand Nerdy is planning to open more stores in Vietnam.

Through its partnership with local fashion distribution company Maison Retail Management International (MRMI), APR now has four offline stores in Vietnam, including two in Hanoi and two in Ho Chi Minh City. The first store was opened at Vincom Dong Khoi shopping mall in January 2023.



Among Nerdy's local stores, the one at Lotte Mall West Lake (Hanoi) has reported the most robust business results, followed by the outlet in VivoCity, Ho Chi Minh City.



The brand targets Vietnamese youths like it does in the RoK.



A Nerdy representative said spring/summer and sportswear have been favored among Vietnamese consumers, helping the brand gain increasing revenue.



The MRMI is planning to open its own TikTok shop in addition to Nerdy's online shop to serve the growing demand for online shopping among Vietnamese youths.

