RoK President to pay state visit to Vietnam

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his wife.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 21 – 24.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and his wife, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

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