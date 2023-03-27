Roadshow series on 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic relations

For the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Australia, the Vietnam – Australia: Unlocking Opportunities in Education and Agrifood roadshow series have been taking place.

More than 400 businesses, organizations, associations and agencies of Australia and Vietnam attended the kick-off event in Hanoi today held by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in collaboration with businesses and government in Hanoi, Hue and Da Nang.

Austrade coordinated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi for the program on March 27. It is working with the People’s Committee of Thua Thien - Hue Province to deliver the program in Hue on March 29 and the People’s Committee in Da Nang to deliver the program on March 31.

Vietnam has been one of Australia's fastest-growing trading partners in recent years and the two-way trade between Australia and Vietnam in 2022 grew around 27 percent on the previous year to around AUD23.5 billion, elevating Australia to be Vietnam’s seventh largest trading partner with Vietnam now Australia's 10th largest trading partner.

The two-way trade in agriculture, fisheries and forestry products surpass the impressive milestone of AUD6 billion for the first time in 2022, having more than doubled over the past two years.

The education cooperation has evolved over recent decades, starting with the bilateral scholarship program, the relationship in education sector has rapidly developed in both depth and breadth with more and more Vietnamese students to Australia for studies and growing number of Australian institutions with programs delivered locally in Vietnam and research collaborations with Vietnamese institutions.

Vietnam is the fifth largest source markets of international students to Australia with 27,000 student enrolments and over 8,000 Vietnamese undertaking an Australian qualification in Vietnam.

There are currently 300 collaborative training programs which include articulation and joint training programs between Australian and Vietnamese institutions. Over 80,000 Vietnamese alumni graduated from Australian education institutions are currently working in Vietnam.

Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski at today's kick-off event in Hanoi said that this program will deepen engagement and expand opportunities for Australian and Vietnamese partners in agrifood and education sector.