Responsible e-commerce fostered for better online shopping experience

Online shopping has gradually been popular in both rural and urban areas of Vietnam. Along with its convenience, this trading channel possesses certain grave risks.



Vu Yen from Tan Binh District of HCMC recalled one terrible online shopping experience. After comparing details of an online order with a shipper via a phone chat, she asked the shipper to deliver the bought goods to her door and transferred money to pay for that order.

However, when coming back home with no shipped merchandise, she immediately called the shipper to discover the order had been sent to an address in Tan Uyen City in Binh Duong Province. That scammer then directed her to click on a link to receive her money back. Aware of similar tricks to hack into a bank account, she decided not to follow the instructions and admitted she was rather careless when sending the money earlier, saying that this was a valuable lesson for her.

Another concern is the attitude of some delivery personnel. A customer in Hanoi expressed frustration with a shipper who had initially agreed to deliver a seafood order but then demanded an additional fee before distributing that order. The customer complied but was afterwards subjected to verbal abuse via text messages.

Conversely, delivery personnel can also be victims of unfair treatment. A food shop in HCMC faced backlash after a shipper was made to wait 30 minutes while a later customer was served first, saying that on-site customers are more prioritized than online orders. The store manager then had to apologize publicly and promised to discipline the staff member.

Establishing a harmonious online shopping culture requires a concerted effort from both buyers and sellers for a smooth transaction in the context that e-commerce is becoming much more popular in the community. Along with that must be strict regulations to ensure the rights of both sides.

For sellers, it is crucial to prioritize customer satisfaction by providing high-quality products, accurate product descriptions, and responsive customer service. Such cases as fake goods, low-quality merchandise, and ill behaviors of shippers must be reported and eliminated no matter how tough it is to control these situations.

Obviously, a positive shopping experience coming from high-quality products and civilized attitude of shippers will not only encourage repeat business but also generate positive reviews and referrals.

Equally important is the role of buyers in making informed and responsible purchasing decisions. Buyers should carefully research products and sellers before making a purchase, be wary of unrealistic deals, and utilize the various buyer protection mechanisms available on e-commerce platforms. Additionally, they should treat delivery personnel with courtesy and respect. Refusing to receive an order at door, except when the merchandise is of low quality, must be stopped.

By fostering mutual understanding and practicing responsible behavior, both buyers and sellers can contribute to a more civilized and enjoyable online shopping experience.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam