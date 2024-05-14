Law

Remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos

A ceremony was held on May 13 in Vientiane, Laos, to hand over and repatriate two sets of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed in the Lao capital city.

At the ceremony (Photo: baohatinh.vn)

In his address, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and head of the Special Task Force of Vientiane Songlao YhongNou expressed profound gratitude to the Party, State, army and people of Vietnam for their immense support throughout Laos's struggle for national liberation as well as current process of national protection, construction and development since the late 1975.

He affirmed Laos's continued commitment to locating and collecting remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos during the wartime, as well as fostering public awareness, particularly among younger generations, about the special friendship between the two nations.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee and head of the Special Task Force of Ha Tinh province Le Ngoc Chau thanked the Party Committee, authorities, mass organisations and armed forces of Vientiane for their invaluable support for the task entrusted by the Parties, Governments and people of the two countries.

Since 1999, Ha Tinh's collection team has successfully recovered and repatriated 821 sets of remains of fallen Vietnamese heroes from the neighbouring nation.

