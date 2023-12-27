Record 159,294 new businesses registered in 2023

The number of new business registrations in 2023 reached 159,294 enterprises, up 7.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022 - the highest level in history.

This figure is 1.2 times the average for the 2017-2022 period and reflects a 4.6 percent increase compared to the full-year estimate for 2023. In 2023, 58,412 enterprises returned to operation, causing the total number of businesses entering or re-entering the market to exceed 200,000 enterprises (217,706 enterprises). This represents a 4.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 and is 1.3 times the number of businesses that withdrew from the market in the previous year.

Notably, in the fourth quarter, there were 42,952 newly established businesses, marking a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 and 1.3 times the quarterly average for the 2017-2022 period.

The total registered capital of new businesses entering the market demonstrated positive growth across the quarters of 2023, with VND310.33 trillion in the first quarter, VND397.13 trillion in the second quarter, VND379.32 trillion in the third quarter, and a further increase to VND434.48 trillion in the fourth quarter.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Nha