Railway Corporation’s profit target set at US$13.3 mln in period 2023-2025

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises said that Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) set a target of escaping losses and having a profit target of VND323 billion (US$13.3 million) in the period 2023-2025.

This is the goal under the approved plan for the entire period 2021-2025.

The committee requested the unit to prepare to implement the projects of “Restructuring enterprises until 2025” and “Management and use for national railway infrastructure assets invested by the state” right after the Prime Minister approves them, aiming to ensure progress and efficiency.

Moreover, it is essential to actively implement contents related to the high-speed railway investment policy project on the North-South axis and national railway projects toward approvals in the period 2024- 2025.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

