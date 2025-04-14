Quy Nhon – Pleiku Expressway construction set to commence in 2025

The Quy Nhon – Pleiku Expressway construction project has been proposed with a scale of four lanes, spanning 123 kilometers through Binh Dinh and Gia Lai provinces.

Of which, a 37.4-kilometer section will pass through Binh Dinh Province and a 85.6 kilometer section will run through Gia Lai Province.

The Binh Dinh Provincial Department of Finance reported that the Government Office has recently issued a notice coveying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions, which included Binh Dinh Province’s proposal for the Quy Nhon – Pleiku Expressway project and the construction of Runway No. 2 at Phu Cat Airport under the upgrade and expansion project of Phu Cat Airport, with a total investment of more than VND3,200 billion (US$124 million).

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Construction to urgently make the project proposal for the Quy Nhon – Pleiku Expressway, and submit it to relevant authorities for investment policy approval by May 2025, to commence construction in 2025.

According to the proposal, the expressway will be built as a four-lane road, with a total investment of over VND38,900 billion (US$1.5 billion). The project will require more than 942 hectares of land and is expected to affect approximately 3,000 households.

As for the Runway No. 2 project at Phu Cat Airport, the Prime Minister has assigned the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee to review the investment costs to ensure project efficiency. The province has been also instructed to urgently complete all necessary investment procedures, with the aim of commencing construction in August 2025.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong