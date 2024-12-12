"Quintessence of Craft Villages, Regional Specialties in 2024” program opens

The "Quintessence of Craft Villages and Regional Specialties in 2024” program commenced at Le Loi Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on December 12 morning.

The Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Center (ITPC) hosted this program, showcasing 500 specialty products from 30 provinces and cities across the country.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the opening ceremony of the "Quintessence of Craft Villages and Regional Specialties in 2024” program, which has taken place at Le Loi Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City from December 12 to the end of December 15. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung stated that the program aims to promote consumption, build brands and expand markets for Vietnamese products, thereby creating a premise for exporting high-quality, value-added Vietnamese products that meet global standards.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, this is an annual event to fulfill the political task of enhancing economic and social cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and other localities nationwide.

The program contributes to strengthening regional connections as well as promoting synchronized and sustainable development of localities.

Specifically, this program presented the opportunity for domestic businesses to connect, form commercial and tourism linkages, and create a foundation for boosting regional cooperation.

The "Quintessence of Craft Villages and Regional Specialties in 2024” program is expected to become a bridge, helping businesses build their brands, access domestic and international markets, elevate their reputation, and affirm the position of Vietnamese products among consumers.

Some specialties meeting the one commune one product (OCOP) four-star or three-star certifications have been showcased at the event, including fish floss from Ninh Binh Province, Nha Co Ba Duc (Ba Duc Residence) giant prawn crackers from the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, brocade fabric from Lao Cai Province, Dong vermicelli from Lao Cai Province, Banh Gai - Thorn leaf cake from Binh Dinh Province and pepper from Binh Phuoc Province and other products.

The delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the "Quintessence of Craft Villages and Regional Specialties in 2024” program on December 12 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

As part of the program, the organizers initiated a conference promoting the connection between Vietnamese businesses and modern distribution systems.

Notably, visitors will be guided by artisans to create regional specialty products; participate in community cultural activities, and enjoy recognized cultural heritage art forms.

The program runs from December 12 to December 15.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong