Quang Tri celebrates 50th establishment anniversary of historical relic site

A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam (June 6, 1973-2023) was held on June 10 in Quang Tri Province's Cam Lo District.

Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilization Commission Le Thi Minh Hoai.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai stressed that the historic relic site of the headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam is an imprint showcasing the sacrifices and struggles for the liberation of the South and national reunification as well as a great pride for cadres, the people in Cam Lo District particularly and in the country in general.

51 years after the liberation, Quang Tri Province which is called as the “iron land” with the highest rate of mine and bomb pollution in the country, is growing and developing rapidly with a new vitality and energy.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai believed that the Party, government, military forces, and the people of Quang Tri Province will further promote tradition and strength of solidarity to confront difficulties; effectively exploit resources, potentials, and strong points to make breakthroughs in various fields towards fast and sustainable development.