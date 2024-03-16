Quang Ngai commemorates 56th anniversary of Son My Massacre

A ceremony commemorating 504 civilians killed by US troops 56 years ago during the Son My massacre was held at the Son My memorial site in Tinh Khe commune, in the Central Province of Quang Ngai’s Son My District on March 16.

Leaders of and representatives of provincial authorities and departments of Quang Ngai Province attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In her speech at the commemorative ceremony, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Huynh Thi Suong said that on March 16, 1968, US troops stormed Son My village to kill all and destroy all. Within just four hours, 504 civilians, mostly the elderly, women, and children were slaughtered. A total of 247 houses were burned down, thousands of livestock and poultry were killed, and crops destroyed by fire. The incident went down in history as a piercing pain for people in Son My and Vietnam.

In front of the Son My Memorial, leaders, and representatives of the People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ngai Province, Quang Ngai City, and Tinh Khe District, local people and students offered flowers and incense in commemoration of the victims.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province Tran Phuoc Hien offers incense to commemorate victims of the massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

The Son My Memorial site has become a popular historical site attracting many visitors. The area receives hundreds of thousands of people every year.

From the beginning of the year to the present, the Son My memorial site welcomed thousands of visitors, many times higher than the same period last year. Of those, there were nearly 2,000 international tourists.

In 2024, more than VND3.5 billion has been invested in an upgrade project of the Son My Memorial site. Currently, there are about 117 pictures and 274 artifacts on display at the exhibition house at the site.

Delegates and local people offer incense and flowers to commemorate the victims of the massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Mike Boehm (C), a representative of the Madison Quakers, Inc. (MQI), a non-profit organization devoted to assisting the people of Vietnam, attends the Memorial Day of the Son My massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

Billy Kelly, a US war veteran, sends 504 roses in tribute to the deceased in Son My massacre. (Photo: SGGP)

American veteran Bille Kelly brings 504 red roses and the message for a peace to Son My every year. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh