Quang Ngai commemorates 56th anniversary of Son My Massacre

In her speech at the commemorative ceremony, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Huynh Thi Suong said that on March 16, 1968, US troops stormed Son My village to kill all and destroy all. Within just four hours, 504 civilians, mostly the elderly, women, and children were slaughtered. A total of 247 houses were burned down, thousands of livestock and poultry were killed, and crops destroyed by fire. The incident went down in history as a piercing pain for people in Son My and Vietnam.
In front of the Son My Memorial, leaders, and representatives of the People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ngai Province, Quang Ngai City, and Tinh Khe District, local people and students offered flowers and incense in commemoration of the victims.
The Son My Memorial site has become a popular historical site attracting many visitors. The area receives hundreds of thousands of people every year.
From the beginning of the year to the present, the Son My memorial site welcomed thousands of visitors, many times higher than the same period last year. Of those, there were nearly 2,000 international tourists.
In 2024, more than VND3.5 billion has been invested in an upgrade project of the Son My Memorial site. Currently, there are about 117 pictures and 274 artifacts on display at the exhibition house at the site.