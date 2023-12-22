Putting people, businesses at center during national digital transformation: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, made a request while chairing an online national meeting to review the outcomes of the project since it was launched.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, the Prime Minister on December 21 stressed that it is a must to put people and businesses at the center during the implementation of the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

The project has brought about specific, practical results in the management of agencies and localities, as well as in the socio-economic activities of people and businesses, thus helping to accelerate national digital transformation, he noted.

The PM, however, pointed out some limitations regarding the building and perfection of the legal environment, the quality of online public services, and administrative reforms.

The government leader asked ministers, and leaders of agencies and localities to show stronger determination and take more drastic actions to fulfill tasks set for 2024.

Urgent tasks from now to the Lunar New Year include cashless payment of social welfare, and the issuance of criminal record certificates on VNeID application in the first quarter of 2024, according to the PM.

He assigned the Ministry of Information and Communications to coordinate with other ministries and agencies to devise, amend, and supplement relevant decrees, and the Ministry of Home Affairs to team up with the Ministry of Public Security to complete the national database on public servants and include it in the national population database, which must be done within January 2024.

The Ministry of Justice was asked to propose solutions to 558 administrative procedures that have not been cut or simplified in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the People's Committees of localities were requested to submit policies on fee exemption and reduction for those who use online public services and cashless payments to the People’s Councils of the same level before June 2024.

The PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and give advice on the building of the law on personal data protection, which is expected to be completed next year.

He also assigned specific tasks to the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Education and Training, and other agencies and localities, noting that they should make greater efforts to prove the efficiency of the project, thus winning the support of people and businesses.

Vietnamplus