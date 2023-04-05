Public Security Minister meets Japanese officials to discuss cooperation

Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam met with Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Matsumoto Takeaki on April 4.

On the same day, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam had another meeting with Minister of Justice Saito Ken, and State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Toyoda Toshihiro in Tokyo.

Talking to Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Matsumoto Takeaki, Minister Lam, who was on a visit to Japan, said on the basis of the two countries’ extensive strategic partnership, the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam (MPS) and relevant agencies of Japan have maintained relations and carried out some practical and effective cooperation activities.

He said he hopes the two sides will enhance cooperation in improving the disaster response capacity while increasing the exchange of information and experience in the state management of fire prevention and control, rescue, and disaster response.

Lam also asked for the consideration of joint disaster response exercises on complex terrains and on a large scale, along with the sharing of experience in resident data management, digital transformation, and administrative reform.

Minister Matsumoto highly valued his guest’s visit, which he described as a contribution to the Japan - Vietnam extensive strategic partnership.

At the meeting with Saito Ken, Lam noted the MPS and the Japanese Justice Ministry have gradually expanded cooperation and obtained some outcomes as seen in the signing of an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons which took effect on August 19, 2020.

To strengthen bilateral ties, especially in implementing the signed deals, he called on Saito to promote the sharing of information and experience in crime fight, human rights protection, and management of foreigners, exit and entry, and prisons; and help guarantee the rights and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens in Japan. He also asked the two ministries to work closely together in preventing Vietnamese and Japanese nationals from committing law violations in each other’s countries.

The Vietnamese official affirmed the MPS’s close coordination with and support for Japan to successfully organize the ASEAN - Japan justice ministers’ meeting in 2023.

Saito emphasized that Japan always attaches importance to relations with Vietnam, expressing his hope that the two ministries’ partnership will be further reinforced to help intensify the two countries’ ties.

He also agreed with the Vietnamese side's proposals and affirmed that he will direct relevant agencies to step up cooperation activities such as sharing experiences, organizing mutual visits, and holding joint exercises.

The same day, Minister Lam had a working session with State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Toyoda Toshihiro. The event was also attended by Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard Ishii Shohei.

Lam suggested the two sides consider establishing cooperative ties, exchanging experience, and coordinating in personnel training.

He also suggested the two sides boost sharing information and experience in law enforcement at sea, crime fight, traffic control, search, rescue, and disaster response in inland waterways and coastal areas.

Toyoda pledged to coordinate closely with Vietnam in the fields of common concern.

Also on April 4, the MPS delegation had a meeting with the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance. The event saw the presence of former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.

Earlier, Minister Lam met with head of the Fire and Disaster Management Agency of Japan Maeda Kazuhiro to discuss cooperation issues.