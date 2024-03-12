Project launched to foster environment security in Vietnam, Laos

A project aiming to foster water and environment security in the Ma and Neun - Ca river basins and related coastal areas in Vietnam and Laos was launched in Hanoi on March 12.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Water Resources Management (DWRM), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Water Resources and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).



Speaking at the event, DWRM Deputy Director Ngo Manh Ha said the Water Resources Law, passed by the 15th National Assembly on November 27, 2023 and effective from July 1, 2024, replaces the 2012 version, with many provisions designed to improve water source security and promote cross-border cooperation.



The project perfectly aligns with the Vietnamese Government’s orientations and vision for sustainable water resources development. Its overall goal is to assist Vietnam and Laos in managing freshwater resources and ecosystem health in the transboundary basins of the Ma and Neun-Ca rivers, as well as related coastal areas, by creating an environment conducive for cross-border cooperation activities.



Inthavy Akkharath, Director General of the Lao Department of Water Resources, said the Vietnamese and Lao Governments will work closely with the IUCN, FAO and other partners in both countries to address challenges posed by climate change and improve natural resource management in the two river basins.

FAO Representative in Vietnam Rémi Nono Womdim said the project closely aligns with FAO's 2022-2031 strategic framework, promoting better production, nutrition, environment and overall quality of life for communities in Vietnam and Laos.

Scientists, managers and foreign partners also discussed project activities at the event.

