Program presenting thousands of products of localities held in HCMC

A program on supply-demand connection between HCMC and provinces in 2023 was opened at Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in HCMC’s District 11 on December 21.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Phan Thi Thang, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, and leaders of departments and businesses.

the event, lasting until December 24, attracts more than 700 display booths from 45 localities throughout the country, presenting thousands of local products, OCOP products, such as Can Gio bird's nest, Ben Tre coconut, Binh Phuoc cashew nut, Tra Vinh coconut liquid sugar, Bac Kan mien dong (dried noodle), Binh Dinh green sticky rice cake.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said that the event not only supported provinces and cities to consume their products but also offered sources of goods to stabilize the market to meet the diversified needs of consumers in HCMC, especially on the occasion of public holidays and lunar New Year (Tet holiday).

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Phan Thi Thang suggested leaders of the HCMC People’s Committee and the municipal Department of Trade and Industry, centrally-run cities and businesses continue to strengthen the implementation of solutions for the development of the domestic market, enhance the quality and competitiveness of Vietnamese products and build Vietnamese brands in the context of Vietnam deeply integrating into the region and the world.

At the opening ceremony of the program (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Phan Thi Thang (C) and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh