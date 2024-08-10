Chairman Tran Viet Anh of Vietnam Waste Recycling Association said that existing problems should be addressed synchronously to accelerate waste recycling in Vietnam.

Chairman Tran Viet Anh of Vietnam Waste Recycling Association

He made this statement at the association’s celebration of its third anniversary of establishment.

Chairman Viet Anh stated that the market for recyclable materials in Vietnam is generally weak with a waste recycling rate of only about 10 percent. The main reason is the lack of suitable recycling technology and large recycling industrial clusters or parks; source classification of garbage is also not synchronized. However, if these problems are addressed, the potential for waste recycling in Vietnam is substantial and can provide valuable resources.

Director Phan Tuan Hung of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment explained that Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is an environmental policy approach. Under EPR policies, manufacturers are responsible for managing products along the entire lifecycle, including at the post-consumer stage. This regulation compels businesses to enhance their responsibility in collecting, recycling, and reusing waste.

Over the past three years, the association has actively promoted community activities and encouraged environmentally friendly business practices. They have served as judges for green business awards and environmental solution competitions. Notably, the association launched the recycling culture program in schools for the 2023–2024 school year, in collaboration with Unilever Vietnam and other organizations.

The program attracted the participation of over 10,000 students across 10 schools in District 7 and District 8, bringing more than 1,000 creative competition products and collecting over 2 tons of recyclable waste during the event.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Anh Quan