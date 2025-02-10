Private enterprises should pioneer in innovation and digital transformation: PM

The Prime Minister today called on private enterprises to take the lead in innovation and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and conference participants (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke this at the conference of the Government Standing Committee meeting with businesses on tasks and solutions for private enterprises to accelerate, make breakthroughs, and contribute to the country's rapid and sustainable development in the new era.

At the conference, businesses analyzed the country’s circumstance and assessed strategies for private enterprises to take the lead in achieving three key breakthroughs. They proposed solutions to boost investment, execute major national infrastructure projects, and advance digital and green transformation. They also engaging in discussion focusing on high-impact sectors such as essential minerals, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance value creation and elevate Vietnam’s position in regional and global markets.

Enterprises also called on the Government, ministries, agencies, and local authorities to provide support, enabling businesses—particularly private enterprises—to accelerate growth and achieve breakthroughs. Such support, they emphasized, would contribute to rapid and sustainable development, helping enterprises fulfill their mission in the nation’s new era.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that the private economic sector is an important driving force for the national economic development, an important component of the socialist-oriented market economy of Vietnam.

The private economy currently contributes nearly 45 percent of the country's GDP, more than 40 percent of the total investment capital implemented in society, creating jobs for 85 percent of the country's workforce; accounting for 35 percent of total import turnover and 25 percent of total export turnover.

According to the Prime Minister, the Party and State have introduced resolutions and laws to foster development and support businesses and entrepreneurs. Notably, the Politburo’s Resolution No. 41-NQ/TW, issued on October 10, 2023, aims to strengthen and enhance the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new era.

Moving forward, in line with the Politburo’s directives, relevant agencies will develop initiatives to support ethnic enterprises in reinforcing their leadership role and to further the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that 2025 is of special importance, a year of acceleration and breakthrough to the finish line to successfully implement the 5-year socio-economic development plan 2021-2025, striving to achieve GDP growth of at least 8 percent, creating momentum, creating force, creating momentum for double-digit growth in the following years.

The Prime Minister urged businesses to achieve at least double-digit growth and play a key role in advancing major national objectives, including the two centennial milestones—the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding in 2030 and the 100th anniversary of the country’s founding in 2045.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with conference participants. (Photo: SGGP)

He called on businesses and entrepreneurs to lead in innovation, digital transformation, and the application of science and technology. He emphasized their role in driving the three strategic breakthroughs such as institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resource enhancement. The Prime Minister also encouraged enterprises to accelerate growth, embrace sustainable and inclusive development, and foster the expansion of the digital, green, circular, sharing, knowledge, and creative economies.

Additionally, he urged businesses to contribute to social security efforts, particularly in eliminating substandard housing and developing social housing for workers. He hoped that more large Vietnamese enterprises would integrate into global value, supply, and production chains, strengthening the national brand on the international stage.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strict adherence to legal frameworks, active participation in anti-corruption initiatives, and the cultivation of a business culture that reflects the core values of the nation.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan