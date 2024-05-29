Priority must be given to digital transformation, green transition: Deputy PM

Vietnam needs to properly prioritize digital transformation and green transition, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang at the Vietnam - Asia Digital Transformation (DX) Summit 2024 held in Hanoi on the afternoon of May 28.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the process and economic development aimed at sustainable growth are inevitable global trends and the shortest path to a bright future for Vietnam.

He said Vietnamese people possess advantageous qualities such as intelligence, diligence, and a readiness to embrace new advancements, while the nation has policies and action programs to proactively participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mr. Quang also pointed out existing issues, such as the lack of mechanisms and policies to create a "runway" for technology enterprises to "take off." This field has yet to receive prioritized resources and be treated as a pioneering sector. In the global rankings, Vietnam stands at 150th out of 195 countries and territories in terms of leveraging green transition for socio-economic development.

He said that the country needs to prioritize investment in digital infrastructure, focus on technology workforce training, and ensure the availability of high-quality human resources. Additionally, there should be mechanisms to encourage startups to participate.

Vietnam should effectively exploit and utilize global technological achievements through international cooperation and expert connections to achieve digital and green transformation and develop a digital economy.

At this annual event, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung highlighted the importance of core technologies like semiconductors. The ministry has completed the final draft of the national strategy for semiconductor development, he noted.

Truong Gia Binh, chairperson of the founding council of the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), said that green and digital transformation can only contribute to the development of the digital economy when there is sufficient human resources for these new fields.

The forum will continue through May 29, with six specialized workshops, an exhibition showcasing digital transformation solutions, and business networking activities between domestic and foreign companies.

