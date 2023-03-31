Prime Minister to attend fourth Mekong River Commission Summit in Laos

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the fourth Mekong River Commission (MRC) Summit in Vientiane, Laos, on April 5, according to the Foreign Ministry's communique.

His attendance is made at the invitation of the Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. Laos will host the fourth MRC Summit and its International Conference in the capital from April 2-5.

The MRC International Conference, which attracts global and regional experts in the fields of water and related resources, energy, food, transport, transboundary rivers, river basin management, governance and development, will discuss the latest knowledge and innovative solutions to issues facing the Mekong and other river basins.

The MRC, an intergovernmental organisation established in 1995 following the Mekong Agreement among Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, serves as a regional platform for Mekong-related cooperation and knowledge sharing.