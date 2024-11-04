International

Prime Minister to attend 8th Greater Mekong Subregion Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-level delegation to the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit in Kunming, China’s Yunnan province, from November 5 to 8, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

chinh.webp
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the PM will also attend the 10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit. He will also engage in working sessions in China.

VNA

Tags

10th Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn